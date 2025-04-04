Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.03 lakh tonnes in Q4

Vedanta announced that total aluminum production advanced 1% to 603,000 tonnes in Q4 FY25 as compared with 598,000 tonnes in Q4 FY24.The aluminium production at Lanjigarh refinery was at 431,000 tonnes in Q4 FY25, down 11% YoY, and down 15% QoQ. The saleable metal production was at 270,000 tonnes in Q4 FY25, down 1%YoY while up 4% QoQ.
Zinc India's mined metal production in the fourth quarter stood at 310, 000 tonnes, up 4% YoY and up 17% QoQ. Refined zinc production came in at 214,000 tonnes, down 3% YoY and up 5% QoQ.
Silver production was at 177 tonnes in Q4 FY25, down 7% YoY and up 10% QoQ.
The mined metal of Zinc International grew 52% YoY to 50,000 tonnes in Q4 FY25.
In Oil & Gas, the companys average daily gross operated production declined 18% YoY to 96.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) in Q4 FY25.
Saleable iron ore production in Karnataka stood at 1.7 million tonnes in Q4 FY25, down 3% YoY and up 37% QoQ.
Pig iron production rose 4% YoY at 205,000 tonnes in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.
In Power segment, overall power sales stood at 3,770 million units in Q4 FY25, down 5% YoY and up 18% QoQ. Wind power generation was at 63 million units in Q4 FY25, up 3% YoY and 33% QoQ.
Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.2% to Rs 3,547 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,013 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 10.2% YoY to Rs 38,526 crore in Q3 FY25.
The stock slumped 7.60% to Rs 406.15, while the Nifty Metal index dropped over 5% after U.S. President, Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on India's steel, aluminum and auto related exports. Meanwhile, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, copper, and energy products remain exempt, while all other goods will face a 27% reciprocal tariffs.
