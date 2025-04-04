Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.03 lakh tonnes in Q4

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.03 lakh tonnes in Q4

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Vedanta announced that total aluminum production advanced 1% to 603,000 tonnes in Q4 FY25 as compared with 598,000 tonnes in Q4 FY24.

The aluminium production at Lanjigarh refinery was at 431,000 tonnes in Q4 FY25, down 11% YoY, and down 15% QoQ. The saleable metal production was at 270,000 tonnes in Q4 FY25, down 1%YoY while up 4% QoQ.

Zinc India's mined metal production in the fourth quarter stood at 310, 000 tonnes, up 4% YoY and up 17% QoQ. Refined zinc production came in at 214,000 tonnes, down 3% YoY and up 5% QoQ.

Silver production was at 177 tonnes in Q4 FY25, down 7% YoY and up 10% QoQ.

 

The mined metal of Zinc International grew 52% YoY to 50,000 tonnes in Q4 FY25.

In Oil & Gas, the companys average daily gross operated production declined 18% YoY to 96.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) in Q4 FY25.

Also Read

Parliament

Parliament LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die amid ruckus over Waqf Bill

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drags 920 pts to 75,370; Nifty below 22,900; pharma, metal slip up to 6%

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM's daughter T Veena to be prosecuted in illegal payment case

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi offers linking UPI with payment systems of Bimstec nations

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

Biocon, Cipla: Nifty Pharma down 6% as US eyes possible tariffs on sector

Saleable iron ore production in Karnataka stood at 1.7 million tonnes in Q4 FY25, down 3% YoY and up 37% QoQ.

Pig iron production rose 4% YoY at 205,000 tonnes in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

In Power segment, overall power sales stood at 3,770 million units in Q4 FY25, down 5% YoY and up 18% QoQ. Wind power generation was at 63 million units in Q4 FY25, up 3% YoY and 33% QoQ.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.2% to Rs 3,547 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,013 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 10.2% YoY to Rs 38,526 crore in Q3 FY25.

The stock slumped 7.60% to Rs 406.15, while the Nifty Metal index dropped over 5% after U.S. President, Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on India's steel, aluminum and auto related exports. Meanwhile, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, copper, and energy products remain exempt, while all other goods will face a 27% reciprocal tariffs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sai Life Sciences inaugurates Peptide Research Center in Hyderabad

Sai Life Sciences inaugurates Peptide Research Center in Hyderabad

Netweb Technologies receives incentive of Rs 5.93 cr under PLI scheme 2.0 for IT hardware

Netweb Technologies receives incentive of Rs 5.93 cr under PLI scheme 2.0 for IT hardware

NMDC announces change in directorate

NMDC announces change in directorate

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves acquisition of majority stake in Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves acquisition of majority stake in Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics

Nifty trades below 22,950; European mkt decline

Nifty trades below 22,950; European mkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon