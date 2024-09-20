Business Standard
Interarch Building Products wins orders worth Rs 634 cr so far in FY25

Interarch Building Products wins orders worth Rs 634 cr so far in FY25

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Interarch Building Products has secured new orders worth Rs 633.5 crore in this financial year. During the first quarter, the company secured new orders of Rs 341 crore and for Q2 FY25 till 14 September 2024, the company has secured orders of Rs 293 crore. The company's order book as on 14 September 2024, stood at Rs 1,350 crore.
Key orders include from those from Reliance Industries (Rs 114 crore), Ampin Solar (Rs 60 crore) and Amaraja Infra (Rs 50 crore).
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

