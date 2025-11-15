Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 30.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.36% to Rs 69.39 croreNet profit of Metroglobal rose 30.38% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 69.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales69.3969.14 0 OPM %6.104.01 -PBDT4.685.19 -10 PBT4.464.98 -10 NP5.153.95 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content