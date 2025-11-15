SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 15.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.43% to Rs 187.76 croreNet profit of SPML Infra rose 15.16% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 187.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 188.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales187.76188.57 0 OPM %4.696.80 -PBDT19.2116.05 20 PBT19.0115.78 20 NP15.0413.06 15
