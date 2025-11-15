Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 48.92 croreNet profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) declined 4.99% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 48.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.9247.47 3 OPM %10.3012.85 -PBDT10.2610.95 -6 PBT9.4010.35 -9 NP8.198.62 -5
