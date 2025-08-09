Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 226.92% in the June 2025 quarter

MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 226.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 36.89% to Rs 8.98 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries rose 226.92% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.89% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.986.56 37 OPM %14.374.88 -PBDT1.490.58 157 PBT1.140.36 217 NP0.850.26 227

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

