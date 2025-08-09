Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 28.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.92% to Rs 9.47 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 28.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.92% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.476.72 41 OPM %9.7112.80 -PBDT0.850.69 23 PBT0.430.34 26 NP0.320.25 28
