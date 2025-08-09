Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 238.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 525.00% to Rs 6.75 croreNet profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 238.89% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 525.00% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.751.08 525 OPM %6.8123.15 -PBDT0.890.25 256 PBT0.880.24 267 NP0.610.18 239
