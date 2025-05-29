Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 26.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 26.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Sales rise 394.37% to Rs 122.16 crore

Net profit of Bharat Global Developers declined 26.02% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 394.37% to Rs 122.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 25.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales122.1624.71 394 25.7625.76 0 OPM %0.2816.31 -18.0518.05 - PBDT2.734.03 -32 4.674.67 0 PBT2.654.03 -34 4.674.67 0 NP1.992.69 -26 3.333.33 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 18.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 18.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 14.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 14.27% in the March 2025 quarter

National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 113.77% in the March 2025 quarter

National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 113.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon