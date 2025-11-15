Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Minal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales decline 17.36% to Rs 8.90 crore

Net Loss of Minal Industries reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.9010.77 -17 OPM %-13.261.86 -PBDT-0.590.40 PL PBT-0.730.26 PL NP-0.41-0.23 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

