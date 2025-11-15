Capital India Finance consolidated net profit rises 1364.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.71% to Rs 129.59 croreNet profit of Capital India Finance rose 1364.71% to Rs 44.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 129.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales129.59141.95 -9 OPM %-20.8315.40 -PBDT-46.006.96 PL PBT-54.11-0.81 -6580 NP44.823.06 1365
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content