Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 22.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 740.26 croreNet profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT rose 22.17% to Rs 156.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 740.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 627.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales740.26627.75 18 OPM %74.3270.74 -PBDT373.86331.23 13 PBT259.05234.32 11 NP156.71128.27 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content