Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 73.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.02% to Rs 9.97 croreNet profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 73.21% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.02% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.977.02 42 OPM %10.8310.11 -PBDT1.370.80 71 PBT1.270.72 76 NP0.970.56 73
