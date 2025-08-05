TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 27.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 45.77 croreNet profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 27.42% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 45.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales45.7747.97 -5 OPM %33.3629.41 -PBDT19.7916.66 19 PBT18.7915.21 24 NP13.7110.76 27
