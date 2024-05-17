Business Standard
Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 8.51% to Rs 9.95 crore
Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 9.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 34.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.959.17 9 34.4136.20 -5 OPM %3.221.96 -2.791.74 - PBDT0.280.37 -24 0.980.75 31 PBT0.090.18 -50 0.20-0.03 LP NP0.100.04 150 0.18-0.19 LP
First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

