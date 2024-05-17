Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit rises 17.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 348.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 71.25% to Rs 61.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 1163.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1030.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Udaipur Cement Works rose 17.17% to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 348.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.