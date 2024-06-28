Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ministry of Finance announces launch of Exchange Rate Automation Module

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a Circular for the launch of Exchange Rate Automation Module (ERAM). The automated system of ascertaining and publishing the exchange rate will replace the existing manual process, and shall come into effect from 4th July, 2024. ERAM is a significant step towards trade facilitation as the exchange rates of 22 currencies would now be published online in advance for ease of consumption by all importers and exporters. These exchange rates would be made available on the ICEGATE website twice a month i.e. on the evening of the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month and would be effective from midnight of the following day. Detailed procedural modality has been explained in the Circular 07/2024-Customs dated 25th June 2024. This automated system will dispense with the existing system of notifying exchange rates through a notification. A link shall be provided on the CBIC website which will take the user to the ICEGATE website, where the published rates can be viewed..
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sebi

New Sebi rules likely to spur founders to revive delisting offers

Bosch

Bosch's potential Whirlpool buy could boost firm's presence in India

BSE, Sensex, Indian markets

Stock Market Live: Sensex slips into red, down 450 pts from record highs; Airtel, pvt banks drag

Trump Biden

Majority of debate watchers say Trump won debate over Biden: CNN Poll

zomato, gig economy, delivery

Zomato adds restaurant partner support feature for hiring and registrations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon