Ministry of Statistics set to conduct Review of Milestone Setting for SDGs National Indicators

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is set to conduct Review of Milestone Setting for SDGs National Indicators. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has developed a National Indicator Framework for tracking the progress of SDGs at national level. Based on the updated SDGs-NIF, MoSPI released the Sustainable Development Goals National Indicator Framework Progress Report 2024 on 29th June, 2024 along with two more SDG publications which are derived from the progress report. Further, MoSPI undertook the work related to setting up of milestones for SDG indicators, in consultation with the line Ministries, which will help in monitoring the progress of the SDGs upto 2030. The work related to setting up of milestones for SDG indicators is also reviewed by the MoSPI and NITI Aayog from time to time.
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

