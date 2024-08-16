Infosys Ltd up for five straight sessions

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1852.1, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.21% in last one year as compared to a 26.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.15% spurt in the Nifty IT. Infosys Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1852.1, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 24434.3. The Sensex is at 80047.77, up 1.19%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 5.35% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39731.25, up 2.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1852, up 1.5% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 31.21% in last one year as compared to a 26.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.15% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 27.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

