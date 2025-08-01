Friday, August 01, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Textiles says 4.57 lakh beneficiaries trained under Samarth scheme so far

Ministry of Textiles says 4.57 lakh beneficiaries trained under Samarth scheme so far

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Ministry of Textiles noted that the Government is implementing Samarth scheme (Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector) with the objective to provide demand driven, placement-oriented skilling programmes to supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning and Weaving in the organized sector. Samarth is implemented on Pan India basis. Under Samarth scheme as on 24.07.2025, a total of 4,57,724 beneficiaries have been trained (passed) including traditional sector like Handloom & Handicrafts etc., Skill upgradation training is also provided to handloom workers in technical areas i.e. weaving, dyeing/printing and designing etc. through Weaver Service Centre under SAMARTH Scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Polycab India receives upgrade in LT credit rating for bank facilities

Polycab India receives upgrade in LT credit rating for bank facilities

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO subscribed 69.14 times

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO subscribed 69.14 times

National Securities Depository IPO subscribed 41 times

National Securities Depository IPO subscribed 41 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon