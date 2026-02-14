Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 11.76% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 336.22 croreNet profit of Mishtann Foods rose 11.76% to Rs 81.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 336.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 322.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales336.22322.69 4 OPM %24.5323.01 -PBDT82.1373.92 11 PBT82.0173.78 11 NP81.5372.95 12
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST