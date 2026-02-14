Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 11.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 336.22 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 11.76% to Rs 81.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 336.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 322.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.336.22322.6924.5323.0182.1373.9282.0173.7881.5372.95

