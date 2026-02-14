Minal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.80% to Rs 8.71 croreNet loss of Minal Industries reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.80% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.718.87 -2 OPM %-13.55-10.71 -PBDT-0.86-0.12 -617 PBT-0.99-0.26 -281 NP-0.580.51 PL
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST