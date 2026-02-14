International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 48.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.45% to Rs 35.34 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors rose 48.40% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 35.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.3426.0915.201.4638.9427.9538.5427.5029.6820.00

