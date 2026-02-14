Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 48.40% in the December 2025 quarter

International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 48.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 35.45% to Rs 35.34 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors rose 48.40% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 35.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.3426.09 35 OPM %15.201.46 -PBDT38.9427.95 39 PBT38.5427.50 40 NP29.6820.00 48

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

