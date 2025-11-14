Friday, November 14, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 4253.57% to Rs 12.19 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 75.57% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4253.57% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.190.28 4254 OPM %-3.28-14.29 -PBDT1.664.39 -62 PBT1.504.26 -65 NP0.431.76 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

