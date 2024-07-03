Business Standard
MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Subex Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, Castrol India Ltd and MOIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2024.
MMTC Ltd soared 10.08% to Rs 87.26 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Subex Ltd spiked 8.35% to Rs 33.36. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.48 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rallis India Ltd surged 7.76% to Rs 336.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
Castrol India Ltd spurt 7.50% to Rs 230.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.37 lakh shares in the past one month.
MOIL Ltd advanced 7.40% to Rs 527.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

