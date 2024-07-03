Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US Dollar Index Stays Defensive Ahead Of US Data; FOMC Minutes

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
The US dollar lacks luster during Asian hours on Wednesday with investors eyeing further course of action by the Federal Reserve following this weeks leads on monthly jobs report and FOMC minutes. US benchmark treasury yields and dollar pulled back following dovish remarks by Fed chair Powell. Powell stated on Tuesday that the US is progressively slowing, but more data is needed before cutting rates to confirm that recent lower inflation readings accurately reflect the economy. "We just want to understand that the levels that we're seeing are a true reading of underlying inflation," Powell said in a speech at a European Central Bank-sponsored central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal. Currently, dollar index futures are staying flat at 105.46 whereas 10-year yields are quoting at 4.4%. Meanwhile, JOLTS report showed US job openings rose to 8.140 million on the last day of May from Aprils downwardly revised figure of 7.092 million. Investors now look forward to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, due later today, for some meaningful impetus ahead of the closely-watched US monthly employment details, or the NFP report on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bhole baba

From cop to controversial guru: Unfolding the legacy of 'Bhole Baba'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Parliament session LIVE news: PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kingdon never disclosed any relationship with Hindenburg: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank pushes Sensex past 80k mark; Nifty records new high at 24,307

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Warehouses are hot property! At $2.5 bn, realty investments touch 3-yr high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon