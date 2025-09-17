Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MobiKwik slumps on reporting Rs 26 crore fraud incident in Haryana

MobiKwik slumps on reporting Rs 26 crore fraud incident in Haryana

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

One MobiKwik Systems dropped 3.21% to Rs 301.30 after the company disclosed an incident of unauthorized settlements claimed by certain registered merchants and users in collusion from limited locations in Haryana.

In a regulatory filing, One MobiKwik Systems said the fraud occurred between September 11 and 12, 2025, and involved claims of around Rs 40 crore. Of this, the company has already recovered about Rs 14 crore, bringing the estimated net impact to Rs 26 crore.

The company clarified that no employees, key managerial personnel or insiders were involved in the matter. An FIR has been lodged with Gurugram police and arrests have been made. Legal enforcement agencies have also put debit freezes and lien marks on the bank accounts where the unauthorized settlements were credited.

 

MobiKwik said it is actively pursuing recovery of the remaining amount while extending full cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

One Mobikwik Systems is a digital wallet and payments platform offering a wide range of financial products to consumers and merchants. Its portfolio includes MobiKwik Wallet, UPI, Pocket UPI, and Zaakpay (payment gateway), serving over 180.2 million registered users and 4.64 million+ merchants. The company has also expanded into credit (ZIP EMI, merchant cash advances), and savings and investment products such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, digital gold, and Lens.AI.

On a consolidated basis, One Mobikwik Systems reported net loss of Rs 41.92 crore in Q1 June 2025, higher than net loss of Rs 6.62 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales declined 20.72% YoY to Rs 271.36 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty jumps above 25,300 level; oil & gas shares rally for 6th day in a row

Nifty jumps above 25,300 level; oil & gas shares rally for 6th day in a row

Prime Minister highlights Comprehensive and Global Partnership between India and US

Prime Minister highlights Comprehensive and Global Partnership between India and US

Dreamfolks Services slumps after discontinuing domestic airport lounges services

Dreamfolks Services slumps after discontinuing domestic airport lounges services

Shringar House of Mangalsutra unwraps a good debut

Shringar House of Mangalsutra unwraps a good debut

Avantel gains on bagging Rs 10-cr order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Avantel gains on bagging Rs 10-cr order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon