Dreamfolks Services slumps after discontinuing domestic airport lounges services

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Dreamfolks Services was locked in 5% lower circuit at Rs 131 after the company announced that it has discontinued the services of domestic airport lounges to its clients, effective 16 September 2025.

"Impact of the same is material. The other domestic services and global lounge business will continue as usual, the company said in a statement.

The firm reiterated that contracts with its clients remain active and the discussions with the clients on alternate customer value propositions are in progress.

Dreamfolks Services is India's largest airport service aggregator platform. It provides services such as lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels/nap room access and baggage transfer. Clients include major card networks, banks, online travel agents, airlines and enterprises.

 

The company's consolidated net profit rose 23.79% to Rs 21.28 crore on a 8.77% rise in revenue to Rs 348.95 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

On the BSE, over 0.47 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter as compared with the average trading volume of 0.14 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

