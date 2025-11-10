Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 49.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 81.96 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies declined 49.10% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 81.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales81.9673.84 11 OPM %3.325.54 -PBDT2.924.06 -28 PBT2.083.32 -37 NP1.693.32 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content