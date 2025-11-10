Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 32.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 10892.78 croreNet profit of Jindal Stainless rose 32.00% to Rs 806.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 611.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 10892.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9776.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10892.789776.83 11 OPM %12.6112.14 -PBDT1322.911075.17 23 PBT1061.01834.27 27 NP806.94611.31 32
