Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 79.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.30% to Rs 210.65 croreNet profit of Kapston Services rose 79.64% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 210.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 168.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales210.65168.11 25 OPM %4.724.32 -PBDT7.324.43 65 PBT6.393.33 92 NP7.063.93 80
