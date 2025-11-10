Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 20.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 2082.22 croreNet profit of Solar Industries India rose 20.67% to Rs 344.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 285.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 2082.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1715.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2082.221715.83 21 OPM %26.5025.92 -PBDT550.14450.58 22 PBT489.52406.97 20 NP344.97285.88 21
