Modern Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 16.25 croreNet profit of Modern Engineering and Projects declined 41.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.2516.61 -2 OPM %-8.9215.17 -PBDT-0.922.19 PL PBT-1.331.27 PL NP0.420.72 -42
