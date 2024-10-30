Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 181.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.15% to Rs 215.88 croreNet profit of Kitex Garments rose 181.39% to Rs 37.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.15% to Rs 215.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales215.88133.96 61 OPM %25.4114.50 -PBDT54.5323.80 129 PBT50.3018.66 170 NP37.3413.27 181
