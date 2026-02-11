Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 159.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.11% to Rs 199.46 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 159.74% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.11% to Rs 199.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.199.46124.5815.827.9634.2113.9331.7611.7624.139.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News