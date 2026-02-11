Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 159.74% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 60.11% to Rs 199.46 croreNet profit of Modern Insulators rose 159.74% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.11% to Rs 199.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales199.46124.58 60 OPM %15.827.96 -PBDT34.2113.93 146 PBT31.7611.76 170 NP24.139.29 160
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST