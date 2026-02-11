Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 159.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 159.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 60.11% to Rs 199.46 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 159.74% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.11% to Rs 199.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales199.46124.58 60 OPM %15.827.96 -PBDT34.2113.93 146 PBT31.7611.76 170 NP24.139.29 160

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

