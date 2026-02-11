Swojas Foods standalone net profit declines 82.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.85% to Rs 33.24 crore

Net profit of Swojas Foods declined 82.09% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.85% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.2436.072.027.820.672.830.672.830.362.01

