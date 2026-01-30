Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.79% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net Loss of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.79% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.830.91-4.824.40-0.040.03-0.050.02-0.05-0.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News