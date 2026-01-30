Friday, January 30, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit rises 20.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit rises 20.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 15.81% to Rs 416.27 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries rose 20.47% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 416.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 359.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales416.27359.44 16 OPM %9.814.82 -PBDT36.8424.60 50 PBT11.455.20 120 NP10.248.50 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

West Leisure Resorts standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

West Leisure Resorts standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 39.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 39.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 9.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 9.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance