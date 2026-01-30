Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit rises 20.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.81% to Rs 416.27 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries rose 20.47% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 416.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 359.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

