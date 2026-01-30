Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit rises 20.47% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.81% to Rs 416.27 croreNet profit of Greenpanel Industries rose 20.47% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 416.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 359.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales416.27359.44 16 OPM %9.814.82 -PBDT36.8424.60 50 PBT11.455.20 120 NP10.248.50 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST