Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 23.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries rose 23.33% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.882.8212.5011.350.530.440.500.410.370.30

