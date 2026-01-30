West Leisure Resorts standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of West Leisure Resorts declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.120.18016.6700.0300.030.010.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News