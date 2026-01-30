West Leisure Resorts standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of West Leisure Resorts declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.18 -33 OPM %016.67 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP0.010.03 -67
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST