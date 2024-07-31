Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 844.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.40% to Rs 147.65 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Modi Naturals rose 844.30% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.40% to Rs 147.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.147.6583.708.982.9510.681.328.730.947.460.79