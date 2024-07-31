MOIL standalone net profit rises 75.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 492.84 croreNet profit of MOIL rose 75.98% to Rs 152.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 492.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 379.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales492.84379.71 30 OPM %43.3632.58 -PBDT240.78149.36 61 PBT204.35116.11 76 NP152.3586.57 76
