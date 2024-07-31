Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit rises 209.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.30% to Rs 236.35 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies rose 209.63% to Rs 28.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 83.30% to Rs 236.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.236.35128.9417.3810.3840.8113.4239.2712.4328.309.14