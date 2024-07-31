Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 3520.32 croreNet profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 10.80% to Rs 318.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 287.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 3520.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3043.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3520.323043.75 16 OPM %12.0712.62 -PBDT426.17384.35 11 PBT426.17384.35 11 NP318.93287.85 11
