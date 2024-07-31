360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 32.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.23% to Rs 849.34 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 32.64% to Rs 243.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.23% to Rs 849.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 573.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.