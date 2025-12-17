Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme estimated to generate around 1.80 lakh jobs

Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme estimated to generate around 1.80 lakh jobs

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Ministry of Electronics & IT has stated that Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme is estimated to generate approx. 1.80 lakh jobs. Government of India notified the Scheme in April 2020. The scheme supports the creation of world-class electronics manufacturing infrastructure by funding dedicated clusters with common facilities. This includes shared facilities and amenities such as ready industrial plots with Ready Built Factory (RBF) sheds/Plug & Play facilities. So far, 11 EMC and 2 CFC (Common Facility Centre) projects have been approved. These cover an area of 4,399.68 acres with project cost of Rs 5,226.49 crore, including Central financial assistance of Rs 2,492.74 crore. These approved projects are located in 10 States across the country with projected investment of Rs 1,46,846 crore and estimated employment of approx. 1.80 lakh jobs.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

