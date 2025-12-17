Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rabi area gains steadily, good rise in wheat, chana and rapeseed acreage

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
The total area under all crops in ongoing rabi season rose 4.68% at 536 lakh hectares or lh as of December 16, as against 513 lh year-ago, the agriculture ministry said in a statement. The area under major crop wheat was 275.66 lh as against 258.50 lh year-ago, marking a gain of around 6.60%. Area under pulses edged up 1.50% at 117.11 lh. Acreage under main rabi pulses crop Gram or Chana gained 4% to 84.91 lh. Area under Shri Anna & Coarse cereals edged up 1.55% to 41.77 lh. Oilseeds acreage gained 3% to 89.79 lh and out of this, rapeseed area surged 4.30% to 84.67 lh.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

