Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lok Sabha Clears Rs 41,455 Crore Additional Spending for Fertiliser Subsidies, Oil Marketing Firms, and Education

Lok Sabha Clears Rs 41,455 Crore Additional Spending for Fertiliser Subsidies, Oil Marketing Firms, and Education

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
The Lok Sabha has approved an additional Rs 41,455 crore in spending for the current fiscal year. This includes over Rs 18,525 crore for fertiliser subsidies and approximately Rs 9,500 crore for the Petroleum Ministry to cover oil marketing company under-recoveries.

An additional Rs 1,304 crore has been earmarked for additional expenditure by the Department of Higher Education and Rs 225 crore by the Commerce Ministry.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

