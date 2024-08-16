Sunteck Realty gains on reporting turnaround Q1 numbers

Sunteck Realty advanced 1.62% to Rs 590.80 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 22.78 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 6.74 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations surged to Rs 316.28 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 70.57 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
The firm reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 29.82 crore in Q1 FY25, as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 9.44 crore recorded in same quarter last year.
Core EBITDA stood at Rs 79 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 30 crore in Q1 FY24.
The companys pre-sales and collections for the first quarter of FY25 were Rs 502 crore (up 30% YoY) and Rs 342 crore (up 19% YoY), respectively.
The company reported an operating cash flow surplus of approximately Rs 100 crore, registering a growth of 32% YoY. Additionally, the company is debt-free, with a net cash surplus of around Rs 39 crore.
Sunteck Realty (SRL) is one of India's leading luxury real‐estate developers. The company focuses on a city‐centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content