Sunteck Realty gains on reporting turnaround Q1 numbers

Sunteck Realty advanced 1.62% to Rs 590.80 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 22.78 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 6.74 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

The firm reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 29.82 crore in Q1 FY25, as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 9.44 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

Core EBITDA stood at Rs 79 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 30 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 316.28 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 70.57 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.