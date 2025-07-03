Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MOIL records highest-ever June production of 1.68 lakh tonnes

MOIL records highest-ever June production of 1.68 lakh tonnes

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Continuing its robust growth trajectory, MOIL recorded its highest-ever June production of 1.68 lakh tonnes of manganese ore, marking a 2% increase over the corresponding period last year.

During April-June, 2025 period also, MOIL has registered the following notable achievements: h

- Best ever quarterly production of 5.02 lakh tonnes, higher by 6.8% over CPLY. h

- Best ever Q1 exploratory core drilling of 34,900 meters, which is higher by 16.2% over CPLY.

Expressing satisfaction over the results, Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD of MOIL, said the companys resounding performance in April-June 25 reflects its strong fundamentals and continued growth outlook.

 

Indices trade higher; auto shares rally for 2nd day

Woodburns wins 1st place in International Whisky Competition 2025

Mahindra Finance gains as disbursements grow to Rs 12,800 crore YoY in Jun'25

Tata Power dips after arbitration tribunal partially rules in favour of Kleros

Baazar Style Retail revenue rises 37% in Q1 FY26 to Rs 371 crore

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

